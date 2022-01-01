Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $60.42 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,321 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exelon worth $60,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $57.76 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

