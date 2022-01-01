Centric Cash Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

