Centrifuge Market Cap Hits $142.16 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $142.16 million and approximately $667,158.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.67 or 0.07859277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,329.89 or 0.99735135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,588,475 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.