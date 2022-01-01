Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $36.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. 372,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,168. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,432,012.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,366,196 shares of company stock worth $280,599,709 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

