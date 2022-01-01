CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.71

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.71 and traded as high as C$112.56. CGI shares last traded at C$111.85, with a volume of 143,105 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

