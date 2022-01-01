Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.