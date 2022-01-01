Choate Investment Advisors Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $636,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 209,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

