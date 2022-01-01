Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$15.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,564. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

