Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $15.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PPRQF stock remained flat at $$11.90 on Friday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

