Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,283.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

