CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $171.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 19,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 217,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,610. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

