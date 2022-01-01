Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.