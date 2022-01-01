Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.92 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,245. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

