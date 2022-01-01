Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 442,226 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 641,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,385,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

