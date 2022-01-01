Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 92,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.82.

