Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

