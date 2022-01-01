Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,049 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

MAR opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

