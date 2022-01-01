Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 13,952 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

