Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,712 shares of company stock worth $2,612,566. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

