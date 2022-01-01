Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

