Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

