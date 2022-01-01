Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.