Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,737 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

