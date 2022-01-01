Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $49.97 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

