Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,017 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

