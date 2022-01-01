Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $36.49 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

