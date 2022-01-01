Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

