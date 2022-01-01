Comparing Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) & Its Rivals

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ: HWBK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hawthorn Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors 1579 7451 6717 359 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawthorn Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million $14.29 million 7.92 Hawthorn Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.29

Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares competitors beat Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

