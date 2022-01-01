Comparing ING Groep (NYSE:ING) & Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ING Groep alerts:

3.6% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ING Groep and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 2 5 5 0 2.25 Woori Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ING Groep presently has a consensus target price of $13.01, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given ING Groep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 25.27% 8.37% 0.47% Woori Financial Group 21.07% 8.64% 0.57%

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ING Groep pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woori Financial Group pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Woori Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.15 billion 2.70 $2.57 billion $1.40 9.94 Woori Financial Group $9.47 billion 0.82 $1.20 billion $8.47 3.79

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ING Groep beats Woori Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending. The Retail Belgium segment provides banking, life and non-life insurance, and asset management products and services. The Retail Germany segment involves retail and private banking, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages, and customer lending. The Retail Other segment comprises of retail banking activities. The Wholesale Banking segment includes cash management to corporate finance, real estate, and lease. The company was founded on March 4, 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.