Compass Point Raises Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Price Target to $27.00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) had its price target upped by Compass Point from $14.50 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

BRG opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $693.29 million, a PE ratio of 239.91, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

