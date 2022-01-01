Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 41,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,983,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.