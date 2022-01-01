Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 41,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,983,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

