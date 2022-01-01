Conning Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $255.55 and a 1 year high of $442.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

