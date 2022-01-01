Conning Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 683.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

