Conning Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

