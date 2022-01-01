Conning Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 127,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

