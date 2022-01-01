Conning Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 58.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

OKE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

