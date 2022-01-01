Conning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

