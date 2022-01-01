Conning Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

