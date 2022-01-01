Conning Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

NYSE TT opened at $202.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.25 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

