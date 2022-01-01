Conning Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.