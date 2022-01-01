Conning Inc. Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 144.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 87.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 62,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $222.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.