Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $657.18 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

