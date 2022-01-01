ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,886 shares during the period. ContextLogic accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ContextLogic worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WISH opened at $3.11 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

