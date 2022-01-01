Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

