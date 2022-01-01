Contrasting Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 125.83%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -340.13% -49.87% -46.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 40.67 -$12.58 million ($0.59) -6.66

Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc. manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen, and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

