Contrasting IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and The Competition

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -16.75 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

IZEA Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IZEA Worldwide and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.71%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide competitors beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

