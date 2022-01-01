Contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.96 $5.64 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.89 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.00

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76%

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

