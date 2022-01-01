Contrasting Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million 2.29 $5.92 million $1.00 10.66 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

