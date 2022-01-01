Contrasting Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Z and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z $11.38 billion 2.44 $659.36 million N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 1.26 $149.22 million $5.99 6.87

Z has higher revenue and earnings than Thryv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Z and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Z.

Volatility & Risk

Z has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Z and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z N/A N/A N/A Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Z shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Z on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium. It also provides the settlement finance related services. The company was founded on January 31, 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

