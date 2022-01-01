Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,242,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,771,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 298,594 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.